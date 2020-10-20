Change means most Georgians won’t know who funded campaigns before they vote

“Technically, they could file at 11:59 p.m. and people could go to the polls without seeing the reports,” Emadi said. “It may not be ideal, but it’s my duty to follow the law.”

Many if not a majority of Georgians will have voted by Election Day — either through absentee voting or early voting.

Nonetheless, Rick Thompson, a board member of the commission — formally called the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission — called the move of filing deadlines “unfortunate.”

“The situation does not contribute to the mission of the agency and the public’s trust,” Thompson said.

State candidates, PACs and so-called “independent” committees that back candidates last filed in early October, detailing who was funding their efforts through Sept. 30.

The final pre-election reports are technically due Oct. 25, but those groups are given a grace period of five working days, meaning they really until Oct. 30 to file reports.

Emadi noted that state law extends that grace period when the official deadline falls on a weekend. Oct. 25 is a Sunday. So instead of being due Oct. 30, they are now due by the end of Nov. 2.

Candidates would have to pay a $125 late fee if they wait to disclose contributors until after the election.

The change helps Thompson’s business, since his firm files reports for campaigns and it gives him extra time to do so. But he’s not happy about it.

“It is my understanding the change aligns to the law,” Thompson said. "It will be important moving forward to work with the agency, the Legislature and all stakeholders to ensure the same circumstances don’t repeat itself down the road.

“Transparency is the mission and the ‘must do’ of this agency."

Emadi said he may include a change in state campaign finance filing law in the ethics package his agency is expected to propose to the 2021 General Assembly.

