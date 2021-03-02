Carter Center responds to criticism about China-focused mission

The Atlanta nonprofit founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, has had a long-standing focus on normalizing relations between the United States and China. But the center is not a tool for the East Asian nation to spread its ideology, CEO Paige Alexander wrote in recent letter.

“I would like to emphasize that hosting an online event with Chinese organizations cannot, and should not, be equivocated to platforming Chinese propaganda,” Alexander said.