Kemp vows focus on 'real people' over posturing in second term
Brian Kemp is sworn for a second term as Georgia governor

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Brian Kemp was sworn into office Thursday for a second term as the state’s governor with a promise to steer clear of “pie in the sky” ideals and commit instead to fighting economic turbulence, strengthening public safety and hiking salaries for teachers and other state workers.

In a plainspoken inauguration address, the Republican pledged to heed lessons from a first term shaped by the global coronavirus pandemic and a contentious 2020 election by fixating on “real people, real families, real communities” and not reactionary politics.

“The deal we offered voters was that your state government should care a lot more about safe streets, good schools and good-paying jobs than what pundits are saying on cable news,” he said, adding that his mantra for a second term is to “put you and your families first.”

