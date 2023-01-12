Brian Kemp is sworn for a second term as Georgia governor

Brian Kemp was sworn into office Thursday for a second term as the state’s governor with a promise to steer clear of “pie in the sky” ideals and commit instead to fighting economic turbulence, strengthening public safety and hiking salaries for teachers and other state workers.

In a plainspoken inauguration address, the Republican pledged to heed lessons from a first term shaped by the global coronavirus pandemic and a contentious 2020 election by fixating on “real people, real families, real communities” and not reactionary politics.