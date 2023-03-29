X

Bill prohibiting cities from banning gas leaf blowers gets final passage

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia House voted 101-66 to give final passage Wednesday to a measure prohibiting cities and counties from banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

No cities and counties in Georgia currently do so.

House Bill 374 also would prohibit cities and counties from limiting the kind of fuel homeowners use. That part of the bill comes out of recent concerns that gas stove emissions are unhealthy. HB 374 sides with the gas industry, seeking to ban any limits on fuel source.

