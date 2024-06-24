Biden visits Waffle House post-debate, says ‘I think we did well”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stopped at an Atlanta Waffle House after the debate to pick up an order they placed for their staff.

“I think we did well,” Biden told reporters who asked about his performance against former President Donald Trump.

Biden, who could be heard clearing his throat throughout the debate and spoke in a raspy tone, said that his throat was sore. But he said he wasn’t giving any credence to conversation about whether he should drop out.