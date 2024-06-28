Biden, Trump weigh in on abortion during debate

Georgia was invoked within the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate, with President Joe Biden highlighting the state’s abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.
”We’re in a state where if you’re six weeks — you don’t even know if you’re pregnant or not — and you cannot see the doctor and have him decide on what your circumstances are,” Biden said.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Former President Donald Trump took credit for the three U.S. Supreme Court justices he nominated who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion. That decision allowed states to set their own restrictions.
Trump also said he agreed with a recent Supreme Court decision that allows the continued use of mifepristone to induce an abortion. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion advocates challenged the 2000 FDA approval of mifepristone, one of two pills that are used to induce an abortion up to about 10 weeks of pregnancy.
”I agree with their decision and I will not block it,” Trump said.
