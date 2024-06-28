Politics

Biden, Trump weigh in on abortion during debate

By
1 hour ago

Georgia was invoked within the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate, with President Joe Biden highlighting the state’s abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

”We’re in a state where if you’re six weeks — you don’t even know if you’re pregnant or not — and you cannot see the doctor and have him decide on what your circumstances are,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off during their first presidential debate at CNN.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former President Donald Trump took credit for the three U.S. Supreme Court justices he nominated who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion. That decision allowed states to set their own restrictions.

Trump also said he agreed with a recent Supreme Court decision that allows the continued use of mifepristone to induce an abortion. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion advocates challenged the 2000 FDA approval of mifepristone, one of two pills that are used to induce an abortion up to about 10 weeks of pregnancy.

”I agree with their decision and I will not block it,” Trump said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more