Biden, Trump weigh in on abortion during debate

Georgia was invoked within the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate, with President Joe Biden highlighting the state’s abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

”We’re in a state where if you’re six weeks — you don’t even know if you’re pregnant or not — and you cannot see the doctor and have him decide on what your circumstances are,” Biden said.