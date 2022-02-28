Biden to nominate the Black woman for US Supreme Court

Biden to nominate , the first Black woman , to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.President Joe Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. .President Joe Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. .The decision would set in motion the confirmation process for the first Black woman to serve on the United States' highest court. .The decision would set in motion the confirmation process for the first Black woman to serve on the United States' highest court. .Jackson currently sits on the federal appellate court in Washington D.C. .Jackson currently sits on the federal appellate court in Washington D.C. .Previously, she clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer and served as a federal public defender. .Previously, she clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer and served as a federal public defender. .Jackson also was on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the federal district court in the District of Columbia.Jackson also was on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the federal district court in the District of Columbia.Currently, the Supreme Court consists of six conservative and three liberal justices.