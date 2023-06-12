BreakingNews
Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain
Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Dozens of college athletes who traveled to Washington to celebrate their national championship seasons with President Joe Biden will no longer get a chance to meet him.

Biden’s dentist announced today that he will undergo an unscheduled root canal, and as a result he is no longer hosting the inaugural College Athlete Day at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris is headlining the event instead.

The University of Georgia football team was among the national winners from the 2022-2023 seasons who were invited, but the school declined the invitation in a controversial decision. At the time, university athletic association officials said that the team’s schedule, including practices and youth camps, didn’t allow room for the trip.

But there was speculation that there was more to it, since prior to the event Republicans and even some Democrats had criticized the Biden administration for not inviting the school to the White House immediately after either of its back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

Coach Kirby Smart said the decision was not political.

Shortly before College Athlete Day was scheduled to begin, the White House released a letter from Biden’s dentist that said he first reported tooth pain Sunday and received some initial treatments. His doctors said they knew he would need a root canal but decided to move forward with the procedure immediately after he reported additional discomfort Monday.

As the event got underway, Harris addressed the crowd on the South Lawn with several dozen athletes from various men’s and women’s teams standing behind her. In total, student-athletes from 47 teams representing all three NCAA divisions are on hand.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

