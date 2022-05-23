Biden Invokes Defense Powers , to Address Baby Formula Shortage.President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on May 18.“Operation Fly Formula” will make use of planes owned by the Defense Department to assist in the distribution of baby formula.The planes will be deployed both nationally and internationally.I know parents all across the country are worried about finding enough infant formula to feed their babies — , President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.... as a parent and as a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.[I have directed my administration] to do everything possible to ensure there’s enough safe baby formula.., President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.... and that it’s quickly reaching families that need it the most, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.In this case, the Defense Production Act allows the president to order companies to prioritize the production and distribution of baby formula. .The House of Representatives approved $28 million in emergency funds to address the shortage.It also approved a bill that would ease restrictions on the types of formula that can be purchased through federal aid programs geared toward women and children.I know what it means to not be able to stretch out milk for the entire month, Rep. Jahana Hayes, (CA-D), via 'The New York Times'.With everything going on right now, the last thing a family should have to worry about is feeding their children, Rep. Jahana Hayes, (CA-D), via 'The New York Times'.This is so basic. Everyone understands that we’re all on high alert here, and this is an incredible emergency, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (MI-D), via 'The New York Times'.While the emergency funds did not receive overwhelming bipartisan support, the bill to ease baby formula purchasing restrictions did.The emergency funds would allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to increase its ability to oversee companies that produce baby formula.Both measures are expected to pass in the Senate