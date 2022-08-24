ajc logo
X

Biden cancels $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers

Combined ShapeCaption
Biden cancels $10,000 in student debt, for most borrowers, , extends payment pause.President Joe Biden announced the student loan debt cancellation via Twitter on Aug. 24.The cancellation of $10,000 applies to individuals making less than $125,000 or couples making less than $250,000.An additional $10,000 in debt ($20,000 total) will be canceled for students who received a Pell Grant.Payments for those with undergraduate debt will not exceed 5% of monthly income, down from the previous 10% cap. .The payment pause will also be extended through December.Currently, close to 45 million individuals have student loan debt totaling more than $1.6 trillion

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top