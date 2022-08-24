Combined Shape Caption

Biden cancels $10,000 in student debt, for most borrowers, , extends payment pause.President Joe Biden announced the student loan debt cancellation via Twitter on Aug. 24.The cancellation of $10,000 applies to individuals making less than $125,000 or couples making less than $250,000.An additional $10,000 in debt ($20,000 total) will be canceled for students who received a Pell Grant.Payments for those with undergraduate debt will not exceed 5% of monthly income, down from the previous 10% cap. .The payment pause will also be extended through December.Currently, close to 45 million individuals have student loan debt totaling more than $1.6 trillion