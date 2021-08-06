Biden administration blitzes Georgia to sell infrastructure plan

The White House has launched an intense effort in Georgia to build support for the infrastructure plan, sending three Cabinet officials in the span of a week to Atlanta to tout the benefits of the bipartisan plan.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will promote the measure during stops Friday in Peachtree Corners and Doraville, days after President Joe Biden deployed two other top deputies to sell the plan.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pitched the plan in Atlanta on Monday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen trekked to Georgia on Wednesday in her first domestic trip since taking the Cabinet post.
The flurry of visits underscored the Biden administration’s focus on the state ahead of 2022 elections, when Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his seat and Stacey Abrams is expected to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp.
Senate leaders cleared the way for a potential Saturday vote on the measure, which includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure that could trigger a new building boom.
The visit came a day after Biden unveiled new regulations meant to more rapidly spur the development of the electric vehicle industry to curb climate change. It’s a bet that could pay dividends in Georgia, where an electric vehicle manufacturing industry is fast blossoming.
A last-minute deal between rival South Korean companies earlier this year saved the development of a $2.6 billion SK Innovation electric battery plant in northeast Georgia that promises to create at least 2,600 jobs. And Georgia is racing to recruit Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturing looking to plant a second factory in the U.S.