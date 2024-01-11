Authorities slowing speeders in Georgia’s right whale calving grounds

Compare those returns to statistics from 2017 to 2022, when less than 20% of ships subject to the speed limit — vessels 65 feet and longer — were in compliance.

The improvement comes as NOAA considers expanding the whale calving zone speed limits to include boats measuring 35 feet and above, including river pilot vessels and other crafts that support cargo ships. An apparent collision between a boat and a right whale calf earlier this month has refocused attention on the dangers facing the endangered species in the waters off Georgia’s coast.

NOAA is reviewing the speed limit change, which is opposed by maritime industry officials and federal lawmakers such as U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who represents the Georgia coast. Carter has introduced legislation to stall the expanded rules implementation.

In the meantime, NOAA’s enforcement arm is expanding resources to better police the 65-foot-plus vessels. The agency employs both shore-based and boat-based radar to monitor ships and has issued 72 citations in the last three years. Additionally, NOAA has sent approximately 1,000 warning and notice letters to vessel owners since 2018 and has developed a near-real time alert system to notify ships operating in close proximity to right whales.

“NOAA Fisheries and our partners are dedicated to conserving and rebuilding the North Atlantic right whale population,” a NOAA spokeswoman said in a written statement.

Fines levied against speed limit violators in the past two years exceeded $1 million, or $16,656 per violation. Right whale advocates say the penalty is too low to discourage cargo ship speeders and favor steeper penalties. Shipping companies must often pay penalties for late deliveries, and paying a speeding fine is “part of the cost of doing business” in many instances, said Gib Brogan with Oceana, an environmental group focused on the world’s oceans.

Watchdogs like Brogan are focused on the calving grounds off the Georgia and South Carolina coasts because of how far shipping channels extend into the ocean. Savannah’s 47-foot-deep trench is 40 miles long, including 16 miles in the open ocean. The route takes cargo ships that measure up to 1,300-feet long directly through waters that double as a right whale maternity ward from November through April each year.

A 2020 NOAA report noted the risks, “given the higher levels of transit distance and longer entrance channels into these busy ports.”

“The government has said to achieve the goals of protecting whales we need 100% compliance,” Brogan said.