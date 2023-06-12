Atlanta voters on track to renewing water, sewer tax

Atlanta voters are on track toward renewing the city’s penny sales tax for a fifth time, with nearly 80% of Fulton County precincts reporting by 10: 20 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlanta residents in DeKalb County precincts are also showing strong support for the Municipal Optional Sales Tax that funds city water and sewer projects.

Since 2004, the tax has helped fund more than $2.3 billion in new sewer projects, and aided in the separation of about 90% of the city’s sewer lines from its water system, according to Watershed officials.