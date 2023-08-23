Atlanta restaurant hosting Trump ‘Welcome to Rice St.’ party

BreakingNews
Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

27 minutes ago
The day former President Donald Trump announced his plans to surrender to Fulton County authorities, a user on X — the social media website formerly known as Twitter — called on party promoters to get their fliers together.

“trump turning himself in on thursday. atl better get those party flyers out immediately,” wrote X user kar.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Suite Lounge restaurant rose to the occasion, announcing a “Welcome to Rice St.” party to be held Thursday night. The Fulton County Jail, where Trump and the other 17 people indicted in connection with alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is located on Rice Street.

“Breaking news!!!! Thursday August 24th! We’re having a #WelcomeToRiceSt party @suiteloungeatl for you know who,” the business posted on its Instagram account, complete with the song “Welcome to Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris. Representatives with the business declined to comment.

Instagram users commented on the restaurant’s resourcefulness, saying things such as “Suite is undefeated with the promo gimmicks for 2023″ and “On today’s episode of: ‘Atlanta is not a real place.’”

It’s not the first time businesses have capitalized on Trump’s legal woes. Earlier this month, bars and restaurants in Washington, D.C., offered food and drink specials as the former president was being arraigned on charges there.

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

