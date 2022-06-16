Atlanta could get its World Cup dreams answered

Georgia lawmakers were so optimistic about Atlanta’s chances that $250,000 was included in next year’s state budget for anticipated public safety costs. That’s just a drop in the bucket, though, for an event likely to cost tens of millions of dollars from private and public sources.

A group of leading politicians, sports executives and regional officials will be on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday to celebrate what they hope will be an economic development victory. Among those expected to attend is Gov. Brian Kemp.

Atlanta has plenty of competition across the continent. Canada and Mexico each have three cities in the running, along with 16 from the U.S. With 48 teams and 80 matches, though, FIFA has some wiggle room to include as many as a dozen U.S. cities.

The announcement Thursday is expected to be limited to which cities will host the tournament, with decisions coming later about how many matches each city will get and where specific rounds will be played.

If Atlanta wins a slot, it can thank a familiar playbook used to land other major sports spectacles: A downtown area packed with hotels and convention venues, buy-in from local and state officials, and Hartsfield-Jackson’s busy airport terminals. The devoted fanbase of Atlanta United, the city’s MLS team, helped demonstrate the region’s love of soccer.

Corso told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the city’s supporters have worked toward “putting ourselves in the best position possible” to emerge victorious.

“But at the end of the day, it’s kind of like a sporting event, I guess: You just never know what the outcome is going to be. You can prepare as much as you possibly can, and then you go play the game and see what happens.”