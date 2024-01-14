At Iowa rally, Trump says Willis allegations prove Georgia case should be dropped

“She has been exposed,” he said of Willis. “I can’t imagine they can continue on with that case….they should drop that Georgia case.”

Willis defended Wade in a speech at Big Bethel AME Church Sunday, calling him a “superstar.” But Trump’s remarks underscore how intertwined his 2024 campaign and the many felony cases against him have become.

Just a day before the all-important Iowa caucuses, he dismissed all four cases, including the one in Georgia, as an orchestrated political attack to keep him out of the White House. His supporters at the event agreed.

“That’s just part of the persecution by Democrats,” said Cathy Kirkenheimer. “If they didn’t fear him, they wouldn’t be doing that.”

Blaine Melville, a groundskeeper at the college, dismissed the Georgia case against Trump, since he thinks the 2020 election itself was suspicious. “I think something was wrong,” he said. “I mean, I can’t even put your finger on it.”

Truck driver Debbie Schoonover put no stock in the cases against Trump, including in Fulton County.

“Those are trumped up charges,” she said. “You don’t go 75 years as an honest businessman with no charges and then have 91 indictments thrown at you. That’s corruption right there.”

A woman next to her chimed in, as they waited for Trump to speak, “You’re not fooling us.”