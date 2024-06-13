As Trump visits Capitol, Biden launches Georgia ad invoking Jan. 6 attack

Democrats have an answer to former President Donald Trump as he plans his first visit to the U.S. Capitol since a mob led by his supporters attacked the building on Jan. 6, 2021, in protest of his defeat.
President Joe Biden launched a 30-second ad on Georgia’s airwaves on Thursday that focused on the rioters — and said Trump is “pouring gasoline” on the situation by pledging to pardon those prosecuted in the attack.
“There’s nothing more sacred than our democracy,” said the narrator. “But Donald Trump is ready to burn it all down.”
Trump is set to speak to House and Senate Republicans Thursday about his legislative priorities, which include tax cuts, new crackdowns on illegal immigration and mass deportations of those in the country illegally.
