Guide to Georgia redistricting 2023

How have the maps changed?

Republican lawmakers passed this map earlier in December during a special session and Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bills.

Most of the changes were made to districts in the metro Atlanta area. While judge ordered another black-majority district to be created, Republicans sought to adjust surrounding boundaries to maintain their 9-5 edge in congressional seats.

This is the map that was thrown out

This is how the proportion of black voters changes in the new map.

Why are boundaries important?

It allows politicians to pick their voters and create conditions where the party drawing the maps can create favorable electoral conditions.

In 2022, Republicans won a higher proportion of offices compared to their share of the vote. When Democrats controlled the state legislature, they drew maps that benefitted them. A judge tossed their 2001 maps and Republicans took control of state a few years later.

