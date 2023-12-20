Guide to Georgia redistricting 2023

Georgia’s electoral maps are under the microscope again.
After a judge tossed the maps in October, state lawmakers called a special session to draw new district boundaries for U.S. Congress, state Senate and state House seats. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled the previous maps illegally diluted Black voting power under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He ordered the state to create one additional majority-Black congressional district and several more in the state legislature.
Attorneys for the state say lawmakers met the order. But groups that sued the state over the 2021 districts say the GOP’s maps fall short of the judge’s order because they move around voters in a way that still denies Black voters representation. Jones is reviewing the maps to determine whether they comply with his order.
How have the maps changed?
Republican lawmakers passed this map earlier in December during a special session and Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bills.
Most of the changes were made to districts in the metro Atlanta area. While judge ordered another black-majority district to be created, Republicans sought to adjust surrounding boundaries to maintain their 9-5 edge in congressional seats.
This is the map that was thrown out
This is how the proportion of black voters changes in the new map.
Why are boundaries important?
It allows politicians to pick their voters and create conditions where the party drawing the maps can create favorable electoral conditions.
In 2022, Republicans won a higher proportion of offices compared to their share of the vote. When Democrats controlled the state legislature, they drew maps that benefitted them. A judge tossed their 2001 maps and Republicans took control of state a few years later.
