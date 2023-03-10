Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam

He applauded the corps’ decision Friday to halt renaming efforts.

“In the last 24 hours, I’ve had multiple conversations with members of the Naming Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about this issue, and I think USACE made the right decision to pause any actions,” Scott said.

The corps’ Mobile, Alabama, office recently launched a webpage outlining the renaming process for both the lake and dam and referencing a 2021 defense policy package that, among other things, required the Defense Department to remove the names of Confederate leaders from its facilities and assets.

The corps said on the webpage that it plans to “develop and submit a recommendation for a new name for Lake Lanier/Buford for consideration by the Department of the Army and Congress. Ultimately, Congress has the final authority to select a new name for the project since it established the project’s name (Lake Lanier) when it first authorized the project in 1946.”

That webpage, which allows members of the public to submit comment about the name change, is still active despite the announced pause.