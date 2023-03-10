BreakingNews
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is no longer moving forward in a process that could lead to a new name for Buford Dam and Lake Lanier, one of Georgia’s most popular tourism and recreation sites.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pausing any actions related to project renaming pending further guidance from the Department of the Army,” the corps said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

The pause comes on the heels of an AJC article about the concern and confusion that arose this week when the corps began notifying stakeholders that Lake Lanier and Buford Dam might be renamed because they both carry the monikers of Georgia men who fought in the Confederate Army.

Local leaders and elected officials had questioned whether the names should change at all and cautioned that doing so would affect surrounding businesses, schools and roads that also took the name of the massive reservoir.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, was a member of an eight-person Renaming Commission that recommended new names for military bases across the nation, including two in Georgia, that carry the names of Confederate leaders. But he said the commission never intended for Department of Defense assets such as Lake Lanier to be part of that discussion.

He applauded the corps’ decision Friday to halt renaming efforts.

“In the last 24 hours, I’ve had multiple conversations with members of the Naming Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about this issue, and I think USACE made the right decision to pause any actions,” Scott said.

The corps’ Mobile, Alabama, office recently launched a webpage outlining the renaming process for both the lake and dam and referencing a 2021 defense policy package that, among other things, required the Defense Department to remove the names of Confederate leaders from its facilities and assets.

The corps said on the webpage that it plans to “develop and submit a recommendation for a new name for Lake Lanier/Buford for consideration by the Department of the Army and Congress. Ultimately, Congress has the final authority to select a new name for the project since it established the project’s name (Lake Lanier) when it first authorized the project in 1946.”

That webpage, which allows members of the public to submit comment about the name change, is still active despite the announced pause.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

