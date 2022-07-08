AJC subpoenaed by Fulton prosecutors for audio of leaked call

Before his appointment to the northern district, Christine had been the top prosecutor in Georgia’s southern district since 2017. He retained both positions until President Joe Biden was sworn in.

Pak later testified before Congress that he stepped down because Trump advisers made clear that the then-president wanted him out because he didn’t feel he was aggressive enough in investigating allegations of election fraud.

Pak’s resignation has long been of interest to Fulton prosecutors, who launched their investigation in February 2021.

Earlier this week, the special grand jury subpoenaed testimony from a half-dozen lawyers who worked for the Trump campaign, including Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, as well as South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.