AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat

In Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discussed new polling from the AJC on potential matchups in the Georgia senate race.
The polling looks at a hypothetical matchup between Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is seeking reelection, and Gov. Brian Kemp, who has not said if he will run for Senate at the end of his term heading state government.
The hypothetical matchup shows Kemp at 49% and Ossoff at 46%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.
Ossoff holds a comfortable advantage over other potential GOP challengers tested in the AJC poll, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Insurance Commissioner John King and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood cautioned that the polling is just a snapshot in time and the election is more than a year away. But he did see one major trend.
“The point to make would be that people are generally more satisfied with state politics right now, than politics at the federal level,” said Hood.
