Politics
Politics

AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat

The ‘Politically Georgia’ hosts discussed the 2026 Senate race.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
32 minutes ago

In Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discussed new polling from the AJC on potential matchups in the Georgia senate race.

The polling looks at a hypothetical matchup between Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is seeking reelection, and Gov. Brian Kemp, who has not said if he will run for Senate at the end of his term heading state government.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an event hosted by conservative radio host Erick Erickson on Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. Kemp has not said if he will run for Senate at the end of his term heading state government. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The hypothetical matchup shows Kemp at 49% and Ossoff at 46%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

Ossoff holds a comfortable advantage over other potential GOP challengers tested in the AJC poll, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Insurance Commissioner John King and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during an interview at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Marietta. Ossoff holds a comfortable advantage over other potential GOP challengers tested in the AJC poll. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood cautioned that the polling is just a snapshot in time and the election is more than a year away. But he did see one major trend.

“The point to make would be that people are generally more satisfied with state politics right now, than politics at the federal level,” said Hood.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

ExploreRead more about Georgia politics

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Hosts talk about the Democratic Party of Georgia electing new officers.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said he would consider entering the race for the U.S. Senate if the governor opts not to run.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

John King outlines potential run for U.S. Senate if Brian Kemp stays out

The Georgia Insurance Commissioner touted his record of accomplishments. But he won't run against the governor who first appointed him to the job.

AJC poll: Kemp neck and neck with Ossoff in possible Georgia Senate matchup

The Republican governor has not announced whether he will run against the Democratic incumbent.

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

The Latest

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat who grew up in east Cobb, is expected to launch his campaign for Lieutenant governor in Savannah on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

32m ago

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

1h ago

Survey: Georgia OB-GYNs say state abortion law risks mothers’ health

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.