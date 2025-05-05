AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat

The hypothetical matchup shows Kemp at 49% and Ossoff at 46%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

Ossoff holds a comfortable advantage over other potential GOP challengers tested in the AJC poll, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Insurance Commissioner John King and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood cautioned that the polling is just a snapshot in time and the election is more than a year away. But he did see one major trend.

“The point to make would be that people are generally more satisfied with state politics right now, than politics at the federal level,” said Hood.

