BreakingNews
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
ajc logo
X

AJC poll: Georgia voters divided on fairness of Trump probe

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows voters are divided over the fairness of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

Combined ShapeCaption
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows voters are divided over the fairness of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Georgia voters appear to be deeply divided over the fairness of the Fulton County special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution statewide poll.

Forty-nine percent of likely voters surveyed reported having “very little” or “only some” confidence that the investigation into actions by Trump and his allies to change the outcome of the 2020 election is being conducted fairly and impartially. Forty-four percent have a “fair amount” or “great deal” of confidence.

It found that 22% of respondents had “a great deal” and an another 22% had “a fair amount” of confidence in the probe, which was launched in February 2021 by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Slightly more than one-third of respondents, meanwhile, said they had “very little” faith in the inquiry, while less than 15% reported feeling “only some.”

The survey of likely voters, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs, has a margin of error of 3.3%.

AJC September 2022 poll

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races

Interactive: Complete poll results

Podcast: Why the AJC poll is good news for Republicans

FAQ: About the AJC’s September poll

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters

Biden’s policies are popular in Georgia — even if he isn’t

Opinion: Who’s up, who’s down, and what we still don’t know in the latest AJC poll

AJC Poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor race

AJC poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney general

PDF: View poll crosstabs

The poll surveyed voters far beyond the confines of Fulton County, which will determine whether Willis should be reelected in 2024. It’s notable because little public polling has been conducted so far on the investigation, one of several currently ensnaring the former president.

Twenty-three jurors were selected in May to aid the criminal investigation, which is examining whether Trump or his allies broke any state laws as they tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Among the episodes jurors are examining: Trump’s phone calls to Secretary of State Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp; election misinformation spread by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others at a set of Statehouse hearings; tumult in the Atlanta U.S. Attorney’s Office and the appointment of a slate of “alternate” GOP electors. The panel is also looking at attempts to pressure a Fulton poll worker and the breach of voter data in Coffee County.

At least 17 people, including Giuliani and the Republican electors, have received letters informing them they could face charges as part of the investigation. Willis recently said more people will soon be added to the list of “targets.”

According to the poll, Black Georgia voters are nearly twice as likely as white voters to have the most confidence in the investigation, while people with a high school diploma or less are the likeliest to have the least faith in it.

Slightly more than 1 in 4 Republican voters reported having a great deal or a fair amount of faith in the investigation, compared with two-thirds of Democrats and 45% of independents.

Slightly less than half of Republicans said they had very little confidence in the investigation.

Linda Williams, a retired warehouse logistics specialist from Union City, believes the inquiry is just.

“If you break the law, you break the law,” she said. Referring to Trump’s leaked Jan. 2, 2021, call to Raffensperger, she added, “I’ve never seen anyone so blatantly pick up the phone and call, ‘Hey, I need this many votes.’ That’s outrageous.”

Ray B., a conservative from Middle Georgia who asked to withhold his last name because his job prohibited him from speaking to the media, said any inquiry into Trump won’t be fair and impartial at this point, “especially if it’s done by a Democrat.”

“They’ve been after him since he was elected the first time,” he said. “They’re scared to death he’s going to run again. Because they know if he runs again, he’s got a very good chance of winning, especially if it’s against Biden or Harris.”

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

Editors' Picks
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting23h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
21h ago
FILE - Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
10m ago
A tractor-trailer hauling dog food and bound for Florida caught on fire Wednesday morning along I-285 South near Langford Parkway, resulting in hours of delays.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Tractor-trailer hauling dog food catches on fire on I-285
42m ago
A tractor-trailer hauling dog food and bound for Florida caught on fire Wednesday morning along I-285 South near Langford Parkway, resulting in hours of delays.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Tractor-trailer hauling dog food catches on fire on I-285
42m ago
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
21h ago
The Latest
Voters at Snellville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

AJC poll: Voters prioritize threats to democracy among top issues
1h ago
OPINION: Who’s up, who’s down, and what we still don’t know in the latest AJC poll
6h ago
Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022
7h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
5h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top