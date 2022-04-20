ajc logo
X

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary

GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Combined ShapeCaption
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge Wednesday to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his re-election bid.

In court filings, Abrams’ campaign said it wants Kemp to be banned from using his leadership committee - which allows him to ignore contribution limits and raise unlimited amounts from individual donors - until after the May 24 primary. Then, Abrams, who is running in the Democratic Primary unopposed, will be eligible by law to use the same kind of committee.

Judge Mark Cohen ruled last week that Abrams won’t be the Democratic nominee for governor until her uncontested primary. Being the party’s nominee is a requirement for using the leadership committee law approved last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The law lets the governor, the opposing party’s gubernatorial nominee, and party caucuses raise as much cash as they can throughout the campaign, including during legislative sessions. It gave incumbents an added edge since their challengers can’t use the funds until they win their party’s nomination.

Kemp’s leadership committee - Georgians First - was formed days after the law went into effect. Abrams has created a committee called One Georgia, which Cohen ruled can’t raise or spend money until after the primary.

“The statute unfairly allows defendant Georgians First to raise unlimited contributions on behalf of Governor Kemp based solely on his status as governor, and prior to his becoming the Republican Party nominee for governor of Georgia, whereas One Georgia is not currently permitted to do the same,” wrote Joyce Gist Lewis, lawyer for the Abrams campaign, in its amended filing Wednesday.

In its initial lawsuit filed last month, Abrams’ campaign argued that she should be treated as the Democratic nominee now since she didn’t draw a primary opponent. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, filed an affidavit declaring Abrams the nominee.

Cohen rejected that argument. He also said Abrams campaign may have erred by initially asking to be allowed to use a leadership committee instead of questioning whether Kemp should, under the law passed last year, have an advantage no other candidate possesses.

The leadership committee law gives Kemp a potentially massive fundraising edge. There are limits on how much a candidate can raise from an individual or business interest. There are none for leadership committees, so they can collect huge checks from donors. The committees can coordinate with candidate reelection campaigns as well.

As of Jan. 31, Kemp’s leadership committee had taken in at least $2.3 million since it was formed in June. That is on top of the $12 million the governor has reported having in his campaign account.

In the opening months of the campaign, Abrams and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, struck an alliance criticizing the leadership committee system. Both have framed it as an unfair law designed to help Kemp.

Perdue challenged it in court.

Cohen ruled in Perdue’s favor, issuing a decision in February that said the fund can’t be used to help the governor win his primary. However, the judge’s ruling held that Kemp’s fund can continue to receive unlimited donations to use in the general election campaign.as long as the money isn’t spent directly on the governor’s primary campaign.

If Kemp wins his GOP primary, he faces a re-match with Abrams of their closely fought 2018 contest, which the Republican narrowly won.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Officer hurt while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed20m ago
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
3h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
36m ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
6h ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
6h ago
Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
The Latest
Trump-backed candidate, other GOP hopefuls vie for lieutenant governor’s job
5h ago
Politically Georgia: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Georgia voting rights head to court
11h ago
Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
Featured
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
1h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
3h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top