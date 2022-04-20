Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary

“The statute unfairly allows defendant Georgians First to raise unlimited contributions on behalf of Governor Kemp based solely on his status as governor, and prior to his becoming the Republican Party nominee for governor of Georgia, whereas One Georgia is not currently permitted to do the same,” wrote Joyce Gist Lewis, lawyer for the Abrams campaign, in its amended filing Wednesday.

In its initial lawsuit filed last month, Abrams’ campaign argued that she should be treated as the Democratic nominee now since she didn’t draw a primary opponent. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, filed an affidavit declaring Abrams the nominee.

Cohen rejected that argument. He also said Abrams campaign may have erred by initially asking to be allowed to use a leadership committee instead of questioning whether Kemp should, under the law passed last year, have an advantage no other candidate possesses.

The leadership committee law gives Kemp a potentially massive fundraising edge. There are limits on how much a candidate can raise from an individual or business interest. There are none for leadership committees, so they can collect huge checks from donors. The committees can coordinate with candidate reelection campaigns as well.

As of Jan. 31, Kemp’s leadership committee had taken in at least $2.3 million since it was formed in June. That is on top of the $12 million the governor has reported having in his campaign account.

In the opening months of the campaign, Abrams and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, struck an alliance criticizing the leadership committee system. Both have framed it as an unfair law designed to help Kemp.

Perdue challenged it in court.

Cohen ruled in Perdue’s favor, issuing a decision in February that said the fund can’t be used to help the governor win his primary. However, the judge’s ruling held that Kemp’s fund can continue to receive unlimited donations to use in the general election campaign.as long as the money isn’t spent directly on the governor’s primary campaign.

If Kemp wins his GOP primary, he faces a re-match with Abrams of their closely fought 2018 contest, which the Republican narrowly won.