A year after feared fiscal crisis, Georgia tax collections up $2.5 billion

While the income tax filing deadline is this week so numbers may change, the figures so far suggest Kemp will have a large surplus heading into his re-election year, 2022. That will give him money to spend on the teacher pay raises he promised when he first ran in 2018, and possibly the kind of tax cuts GOP candidates traditionally like to run on.

Besides the boon in state tax collections, Georgia is also receiving $4.7 billion or so from the latest federal COVID-19 relief plan.

The General Assembly in June 2020 cut the budget by 10% because it feared tax collections would plummet. That didn’t happen, and Kemp this week signed a new state budget for the fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, that backfills 60% of the cuts made to education and most state agencies, provides targeted raises and borrows more than $1 billion for construction projects.

Georgia isn’t the only state seeing improvement.

The Urban Institute’s Tax Policy Center reported Tuesday that state tax collections nationally showed solid growth in March, although some states are doing better than others. Collections are up over the past year in about two-thirds of the states, the center said.

Governors across the country are trying to figure out what to do with hefty surpluses and the federal relief largesse.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a second round of $600 state stimulus checks on Monday to hasten that state’s recovery. The plan to deliver $8 billion in cash payments to millions of Californians is part of a $100-billion proposal made possible in part by a budget that has a windfall of tax revenues, a surplus the governor put at $75.7 billion.