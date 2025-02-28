A note about the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast

Starting on Monday, March 3, you’ll find the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast exclusively on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts. We’re returning to our roots and we can’t wait for you to listen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution partnered with 90.1 FM WABE in 2023 to deliver essential political coverage during a historic presidential election. For longtime listeners who’ve spent the past year listening to the live radio program, we’re grateful for your support.

Our shared mission and commitment to deliver essential and engaging news to the people of Atlanta, Georgia and the South hasn’t changed.

Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy will continue to bring you important insights and analysis from Peachtree Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and, along the way, you just might hear something new.

New episodes of the podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at +1 770 810 5297.