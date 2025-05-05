“It seems like they’re taking a hammer to the government instead of doing surgery,” said Don McKelvey, a 76-year-old hospice chaplain of Jefferson.

McKelvey, who voted for Trump in 2024, said Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, may know how to run a business, but when it comes to government bureaucracy, he is “in over his head.”

That sentiment rang true with a majority of polled Democrats and Independents. About 95% of Democrats and about 60% of Independents disapprove of DOGE‘s efforts, according to the poll.

“If there are some inefficiencies, this is not the way to correct them,” said George Mitchell, a 78-year-old Democrat of Powder Springs.

The poll highlights a sharp partisan split, as the Republican base in Georgia is still backing the federal cuts and Musk. The poll found about 85% of GOP voters in Georgia approve of DOGE’s efforts and about 82% support Musk’s role in the government.

Paul Beasley, a 54-year-old Cartersville Republican, said he has faith in Musk and DOGE’s efforts.

“This overhaul has been long overdue,” said Beasley, who voted for Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

He criticized the legal challenges to the Trump administration’s cost-cutting operation, saying he thinks Democrats are afraid DOGE will reveal government corruption.

“They’ve had to rip the Band-Aid off,” Beasley said.

The poll also shows a divide between men and women. About 58% of men approve of DOGE’s efforts compared to about 32% of women. When polled on Musk’s role in the Trump administration, more than half of men approved of his involvement, but only about 30% of women did.

University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said many voters likely didn’t anticipate Trump going as far as he has. He said those voters may now fear more dramatic cuts are on the horizon.

The survey of 1,000 registered Georgia voters was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from April 15-24. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1%.