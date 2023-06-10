A far-right purity test for GOP candidates runs aground again

COLUMBUS – A faction of hardline delegates to the state GOP convention is trying to force a floor vote Saturday on a proposed rule change to block candidates from qualifying to run as Republicans if they’re deemed insufficiently conservative.

The so-called “accountability proposal” was sidelined by a coalition of ultraconservatives and mainstream Republicans earlier this week and referred instead to a study committee. And supporters failed Saturday to amend the convention’s rules to pave the way for a vote.

Still, supporters pledged they wouldn’t give up, and a group of delegates huddled to consider if there were other ways to bring up the issue ahead of Donald Trump’s speech.

The rule change is being championed by leaders of the Georgia Republican Assembly, a conservative faction that has vilified Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans who rejected Donald Trump’s demands to illegally overturn his election defeat.

Under the proposed change, the Georgia GOP convention could vote to prevent a political candidate from qualifying to run as a Republican in the next election, giving the state party’s delegates authority to pick favorites in top races.

The measure is not expected to pass during the two-day convention, but the idea gained new supporters after a serious push from sponsors who said it would block “traitors” from running as Republicans while ensuring ideological purity.

But a union of establishment-minded delegates and grassroots leaders came together to sideline the proposed rules change. Among the critics is former state Sen. Mike Crane, who warned that state leaders could pass legislation to circumvent the overhaul.

Others had even sharper criticism. Debbie Dooley, another well-known conservative voice, warned that establishment types could take stock the state GOP with friendly delegates and then use the rule to punish insurgents.