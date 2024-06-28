Politics

A double dose of ‘Politically Georgia’

The AJC drops two episodes of the podcast following the CNN presidential debate
Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a commercial break in their debate in Atlanta on Thursday night, June 27, 2024. The debate had analysts in Asia fretting. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a commercial break in their debate in Atlanta on Thursday night, June 27, 2024. The debate had analysts in Asia fretting. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)
By
1 hour ago

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team worked overnight to break down the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta.

In a special episode late Thursday, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy offered instant analysis of the debate and its potential to change the trajectory of the race.

Host and Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell talked to Donald Trump campaign political operative Brian Hughes and Democratic strategist and activist Chris Bruce on the spin room floor.

On Friday, host Bill Nigut walked the team through key moments.

President Biden’s weak performance set off alarms among Democrats who worry voters may have concluded that Biden is unfit to serve another term.

Meanwhile, Trump ignored questions from the moderators, attacked Biden relentlessly and lied about both his and Biden’s record in office throughout the debate.

Monday on ‘Politically Georgia’: Agriculture Commissioner and Republican Tyler Harper joins us to discuss Trump’s performance.

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

