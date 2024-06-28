A double dose of ‘Politically Georgia’

Host and Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell talked to Donald Trump campaign political operative Brian Hughes and Democratic strategist and activist Chris Bruce on the spin room floor.

On Friday, host Bill Nigut walked the team through key moments.

President Biden’s weak performance set off alarms among Democrats who worry voters may have concluded that Biden is unfit to serve another term.

Meanwhile, Trump ignored questions from the moderators, attacked Biden relentlessly and lied about both his and Biden’s record in office throughout the debate.

