‘A defining issue’: Georgia House approves measure overhauling mental health care

Singleton said while his family has experienced problems with the way mental health care is handled in Georgia, government shouldn’t be the entity to try to fix things.

“I would like everybody to just take one moment to consider the painful irony of us in this body working to find a government solution that implements greater government control in order to solve a problem that is largely the result of government control and policies,” Singleton said.

HB 1013 would implement recommendations from a bipartisan committee that spent three years examining ways to improve mental health care. The bill seeks to increase the number of mental health professionals in Georgia, give first responders help when they’re called to a mental health crisis and improve mental health data and transparency.

Private insurers would be required to submit annual reports about their compliance with a federal law requiring parity in coverage between mental and physical health. The bill would require the state insurance commissioner to enforce the federal law.

State agencies would have to create grant programs for outpatient treatment and accountability courts that would serve mental health patients and those with substance abuse issues.

In all, the bill’s cost to the state would be nearly $30 million a year. Ralston said he expects the Legislature to fund the bill in next year’s budget.

Georgia ranks low nationally on most measurements of mental health treatment and high in the percentage of residents who face challenges, according to a 2021 report by Mental Health America, a century-old nonprofit advocacy group. It put Georgia last for the number of mental health professionals per capita. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says Georgia has only eight psychiatrists per 100,000 children; the academy suggests a better ratio is 47 per 100,000.

HB 1013 now goes to the Senate, and Ralston shared some words with his colleagues across the hall.

“The give-and-take process is healthy. I enjoy it as well as anybody,” Ralston said. “And while every measure is on the table, I hope that they will appreciate that much is at stake with HB 1013. Lives are at stake with this bill. I hope they will think twice before nitpicking or trying to take apart the work that has been done by this commission.”