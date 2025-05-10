Georgia lawmakers passed a bill two years ago to tax motorists who use public electric vehicle charging stations, but now they want to pump the brakes.
Last year, lawmakers pushed the implementation date for the tax from 2025 to 2026. During this year’s session, legislators postponed that date to Jan. 1, 2027. The delayed implementation date awaits the approval of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Lawmakers agreed to the delay because the state has not yet figured out how to implement the tax.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture received $350,000 in funding through the 2025 fiscal year budget to launch a pilot program studying how chargers could be regulated and taxed based on output. But the department still hasn’t found a way to measure kilowatt-hours at the scale required for statewide implementation.
State lawmakers approved the tax to make up for declining gas tax revenues and to address the fact that EV owners don’t pay a traditional gasoline tax.
Georgia’s law would allow the state to tax electricity at public charging stations to help pay for road construction. The tax would not apply to charging stations in homes.
The Agriculture Department would be tasked with annually testing charging stations to ensure customers are getting the electricity they pay for.
In February, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper told lawmakers that the department is developing a prototype device that would measure the output of EV charging stations. The department is developing a prototype mobile unit that staff can use to check charging stations around the state.
For now, environmental advocates say there isn’t a clear answer to the task the department will be required to carry out. Not all EV charging stations are created equal. Consumers pay to use newer fast-charging stations, while many older stations with a lesser charging capacity are free and their kilowatt-hour output often isn’t monitored.
“The technology doesn’t really exist yet for the Department of Agriculture to implement this law, which is why each subsequent legislative session since 2023, we’ve seen another delay,” said Patrick King, the Georgia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group.
A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said that the department supports delaying the implementation of the tax until 2027.
Kentucky and Oklahoma have passed similar measures to generate more tax revenue. But those states exempt older and less-powerful charging stations from being taxed.
“To date, no state has successfully implemented this law just because of the wide-ranging nature of different chargers that exist,” King said.
While some states have opted for a charging station tax or an annual registration fee, others have tried to tax vehicles based on the miles traveled. But opponents say the systems raise privacy concerns and are costly to implement.
The pending Georgia tax would be around 26 cents per 11 kilowatt-hours and would be an addition to the annual registration fee already paid by Georgia EV owners. In 2024, that fee was $219.50. Environmental advocates agree that EV owners should pay for road maintenance but don’t agree with the need for an additional tax.
“The state of Georgia got ahead of itself when it was trying to put in an extra tax on the people of Georgia,” said Doug Teper, a lobbyist for Georgia Conservation Voters.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Democrats must flip House, ‘seize Trump’s power,’ Warnock says
At a South Atlanta town hall that lasted more than two hours, U.S. senator condemns Trump administration, calling its first 100 days ‘unabashed corruption’
AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat
The "Politically Georgia" hosts discuss the 2026 Senate race.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.