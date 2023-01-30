X
Dark Mode Toggle

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

When U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath announced in November 2021 that she would be running for a seat in a neighboring district, she pledged to move into Gwinnett County if she won her election.

She won, defeating fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the May 2022 primary and sailing through the November general election to become the congressional representative for Georgia’s 7th District. But McBath still lives in Marietta in Cobb County, which is in her old 6th District.

She isn’t breaking any laws or rules by doing so; members of Congress are only required to live in the states they represent. McBath’s case is hardly a rare one. Of Georgia’s 14-member U.S. House delegation, four lawmakers do not live in the districts they represent.

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Rep. David Scott has long represented heavily Black suburbs south of Atlanta. However, his home is farther north, within the Atlanta city limits.

Newly elected Rep. Rich McCormick represents the 6th District, which includes parts of Gwinnett County, but his house is in Suwanee just outside of the boundary lines. It falls within Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.

The 9th District representative, Andrew Clyde, did reside within the boundaries when he was first elected in 2020. But after redistricting led to a new map for last year’s campaign cycle, Clyde’s Jackson County home is now in the 10th District.

McBath’s spokesman said she still plans to make good on her campaign promise to move, although he would not provide a timeline of when she will do so or specify what steps she has taken to relocate so far.

Scott’s office declined to discuss the issue. Clyde and McCormick said they have no plans to change addresses.

McCormick said the fact his home falls slightly outside of the boundary lines of his seat doesn’t affect his ability to serve.

“Every day I’m in district, I’m in Cumming, which is in the middle of my district,” he said. “I am setting up mobile offices in every portion. Every time I’m in my district, I’m in my district. Now, where I sleep is nobody’s business.”

Suzzette Miller-Blackmon, who lives in Lawrenceville, voted for McBath and was surprised to hear her congresswoman is not a neighbor. Miller-Blackmon said lawmakers should live within the areas they represent in order to fully understand the issues, such as concerns about policing.

“What do you think, you could represent a district that you don’t totally believe in enough to live there?” Miller-Blackmon said. “That brings a question for me. Because if you don’t think Gwinnett County is good enough to live in, how can you feel that you are a perfect person to represent that county?”

Miller-Blackmon said she wants to see McBath make good on her pledge to move to the area.

“I think when she announced that she was going to do that, she should have been in the process of moving,” she said. “So I really believe it should already be in process.”

Christy Bravo lives in Cornelia, which is represented by Clyde. She believes that members should live in the districts they represent so they have firsthand experience of the needs there.

But Bravo said Clyde is a special circumstance because the lines changed after he was elected, and she does not think he should be pressured to move. But Bravo does believe her congressman should now put extra effort into visiting the northeast Georgia counties that form the 9th District.

“I think he needs to get out and talk to the real people that actually work in the district and who pay the tax dollars and see what the actual needs of many people are,” Bravo said. “Because especially in our area, there is a really big need for health care that people can’t really afford.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: APD pulls man from stolen, crashed patrol car seconds before train hits
17h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
16h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
1h ago
Pay raises help boost salaries of lower-paid Georgia employees the most
21h ago
Culture wars off the table in Georgia — for now
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
21h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top