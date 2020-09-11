X

2020 Census: What’s at stake in Georgia as U.S. population counted

FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Georgia Politics | 35 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rebecca DeHart, CEO of Fair Count, discusses the local and political impact of the U.S. Census on the Politically Georgia podcast

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify

The census counts every person living in the United States and its territories once every 10 years, and the government uses that data in all sorts of important ways - from deciding how to distribute resources to redrawing political boundaries.

A recent federal report showed Georgia ranks second to last among the 50 states with its response rate, lagging behind only Alabama.

Joining us on this episode of Politically Georgia is Rebecca DeHart, CEO of Fair Count, an organization working to “ensure Georgians & communities across the country get a Fair Count in the 2020 Census.”

More from Politically Georgia:

About the Author

ajc.com

Bria Felicien

Bria Felicien is a published author and staff writer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She produces podcasts for the AJC.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.