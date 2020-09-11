2020 Census: What’s at stake in Georgia as U.S. population counted

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
The census counts every person living in the United States and its territories once every 10 years, and the government uses that data in all sorts of important ways - from deciding how to distribute resources to redrawing political boundaries.
A recent federal report showed Georgia ranks second to last among the 50 states with its response rate, lagging behind only Alabama.
Joining us on this episode of Politically Georgia is Rebecca DeHart, CEO of Fair Count, an organization working to “ensure Georgians & communities across the country get a Fair Count in the 2020 Census.”
