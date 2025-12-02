The Voices of King
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revisits its conversations with 13 people who bore witness to the last days of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These historic interviews will be released every Thursday.
The Voices of King
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revisits its conversations with 13 people who bore witness to the last days of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These historic interviews will be released every Thursday.
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James Freddy Allen, who helped revive Morris Brown College, dies at 56
The beloved administrator helped rebuild enrollment at the Atlanta HBCU and became a trusted mentor to generations of students.