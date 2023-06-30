Runners, fans eager to see this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt

Each year, more than 50,000 participants join The AJC Peachtree Road Race on Fourth of July weekend — all eager for the coveted T-shirt.

A panel of judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Track Club, and the Atlanta running and walking community narrowed down hundreds of submissions to five, and the public had a chance to vote for the winning design.

Voting ended on March 31, but, as always, the winning design has been kept a secret. It will be revealed at the finish line as the first runner receives their T-shirt in Piedmont Park. Along with having their artwork featured on the most prized piece of apparel of the summer, the winning designer will receive $1,000.

With the race just days away, we’d thought we’d take one last look at this year’s finalists.

