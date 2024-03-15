Registration for the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is now open.

The world’s largest 10k race — and the city’s signature running event — returns on the Fourth of July. Registration will remain open until the race’s 50,000 spots are filled. In 2023, Atlanta Track Club announced it was abandoning the old lottery system in favor of a first-come, first-served basis.

Explore Complete 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race Coverage

Atlanta Track Club expects to offer spots to runners from around the world. As is traditional, the course will start at Lenox Square and end at Piedmont Park, with plenty of excitement and energy along the way.

“The Peachtree Road Race is not only the world’s largest 10K but also a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July on one of the most famous thoroughfares in Atlanta,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “Whether you are a runner, a walker, a wheelchair athlete or just enjoying the event from the sidelines, we hope everyone can come together for a great day of safe, family-friendly fun.”

The Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

How to register

All Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry for $45 and placement in Wave M or earlier on race day — and it’s not too late to join before registering. Non-members can register on a first-come, first-served basis until the spots are filled. The fee for non-members is $55, though that price will increase as the registration period progresses.

The Peachtree also offers a guaranteed-available virtual running option open for everyone. All registrants must at least 10 years old by July 4, 2022 to run the race.

New this year, from March 8-14, members who’ve registered run can invite their friends and family to register at a discounted rate. A real-time leaderboard on the track club’s website will keep track of which members have recruited the most registrants to the race, with the member who comes out on top receiving a prize. All those who invite at least 15 friends or family will receive a certificate for a free pair of adidas Supernova Rise shoes, to be redeemed at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix.

Explore 5 tips on training for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $100,000. The club has also made a limited number of entries available to benefit its youth program, Kilometer Kids.

In addition to the main race, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 3.

Voting for the race’s signature T-shirt is open through March 31. In-person runners will receive the coveted shirt as they cross the finish line, while virtual racers will receive their shirt shortly afterwards.

Keep up to date on training, cheering on the runners, and more by signing up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race newsletter.