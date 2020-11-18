Join the ‘Community Conversation’ for the virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race

This year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race will be different from years past, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy some of the fun of this Atlanta tradition.
While the race is held on the Fourth of July, it looks a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with registered runners having the option to complete the race over a four-day period, Nov. 26-29.
With the announcement this year’s race will switch to a virtual format, it’s no surprise there will be questions. And where there are questions, the AJC has answers.
We invite you to join the AJC’s “Community Conversation” where we’ll be answering your questions and taking a deep dive into the logistics of a virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Panelists include Molly Seidel, second place finisher in the 2020 U.S. Marathon Olympic Trials; Rich Kenah, executive director of the Atlanta Track Club and bronze medalist in the 1997 World Indoor Championships; and AJC sports reporter and Georgia Tech beat writer Ken Sugiura. The conversation will be moderated by Brandon Adams, host of Dawgnation Daily, a daily podcast for Georgia Bulldog fans.
The AJC will livestream this event 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account.