How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2021 Peachtree Road Race

Walkers and runners participating virtually do not have a course limit and can set their own start time for the race, as long as they participate between Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5.

The deadline to submit virtual results is July 5 by 11:59 p.m.

Virtual participants should already have received a race kit with a number, finish T-shirt and sponsor swag. Those kits were shipped the week of June 14 and should have reached all registrants by June 28.

In the event a virtual runner wants to exchange the shirt they received, that process will start beginning July 5, 2021.

Anyone who didn’t get their kit should reach out to peachtree@atlantatrackclub.org via email.