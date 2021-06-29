How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2021 Peachtree Road Race

With the pandemic in play, last year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race was 100 percent virtual. The 52nd edition of the 10K event returns to a live format this 4th of July weekend, but the virtual option for walkers and runners remains as well.
For those who secured a spot for the virtual race by the June 7 deadline, the freedom to run the distance from any location in the world will be the same as 2020. But there are new requirements in place for submitting run times after completion.
The most substantial change from the previous year: There will not be an app for participants to use to log virtual race times in 2021.
Instead, virtual registrants received an email that outlines the submission steps on June 25. On July 2, a second email will arrive. It will include a direct link to an account that will enable each virtual runner to submit a time, either by typing it in or by uploading a file from a watch or tracking device.
For the first time this year, the live race will take place on July 3 and 4. Those registered for the in-person event are assigned both a day and a start wave.
Walkers and runners participating virtually do not have a course limit and can set their own start time for the race, as long as they participate between Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5.
The deadline to submit virtual results is July 5 by 11:59 p.m.
Virtual participants should already have received a race kit with a number, finish T-shirt and sponsor swag. Those kits were shipped the week of June 14 and should have reached all registrants by June 28.
In the event a virtual runner wants to exchange the shirt they received, that process will start beginning July 5, 2021.
Anyone who didn’t get their kit should reach out to peachtree@atlantatrackclub.org via email.