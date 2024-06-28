AJC Peachtree Road Race

How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race

It’s time to get ready for the world’s largest 10K

AJC Peachtree Road Race memories
52 minutes ago

The 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is almost here.

And while Atlanta Track Club expects more than 50,000 runners to make their way down Peachtree Road on race day, thousands more will be joining virtually from home — whether home is across town or halfway around the world.

For the virtual runners, here is how you can submit your run times come race day.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race: FULL COVERAGE

Virtual runners must complete their races and submit their results between July 2 and July 5 at 12:00 p.m., Atlanta Track Club said.

Each registered virtual runner will receive an email on June 30 including a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. There is no course time limit for virtual runners.

Virtual runners’ race kits, which include the Peachtree Road Race finisher T-shirt, commemorative bib and sponsor goodies, will be shipped after July 4. For those who purchased a commemorative medal, the medal will also be included in the race kit.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting 22m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Students gather in Atlanta to compete in trade skills competition
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta J

Extreme heat, scant rain cause headaches for Georgia farmers

Cobb County spills 3.9M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County spills 3.9M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Credit: John Spink

Crowds fill airports Friday ahead of July Fourth holiday
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Peachtree Road Race: Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis
48m ago
C.J. Stewart wants ‘to show that these streets belong to black runners, too’
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event