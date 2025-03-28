Mark your calendar: AJC Peachtree Road Race registration opens April 1st at 7:00 a.m.
The world’s largest 10k race — and the city’s signature running event — returns on the Fourth of July.
For Atlanta Track Club members, space is guaranteed and registration costs $55. Members are also ensured placement in Start Waves A-M.
For everyone else, 2025 sees the return of the traditional lottery system. The race switched to open registration in the wake of the pandemic, but demand from racers has since returned to pre-2020 levels. Non-members must enter the lottery for a chance to participate at a price of $65. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection, and results will be announced in early May.
