AJC Peachtree Road Race

Heat conditions at AJC Peachtree Road Race increased to potentially dangerous

0 minutes ago

Weather alert conditions at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race are now potentially dangerous as the temperature and humidity continue to rise.

The race, which uses an emergency alert system, started out Thursday morning at a yellow warning for runners to use caution and has now increased to a red warning alerting runners of potentially dangerous conditions.

At the start of the race, temperatures reached the upper 70s and are expected to reach the upper 90s by the afternoon. By the end of the race, temperatures should be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued to start at around 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m., with a heat index expected to be between 105 and 109 degrees throughout metro Atlanta and South Georgia, Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub1h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Relief, joy and ice water at the finish line
5m ago
Romanchuk, Scaroni repeat as wheelchair winners at AJC Peachtree Road race
20m ago
PHOTOS: Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
32m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures