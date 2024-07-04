AJC Peachtree Road Race

Group honors friend who passed away by running the AJC Peachtree Road Race

44 minutes ago

Friends and family will be running The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for the first time since their friend Shawn Matthew’s passed away.

Riding special bikes in honor of a late friend at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Photo: Anisah Muhammad/AJC)

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

icon to expand image

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Matthews, a cross country athlete at the University of West Georgia, was known for running the race with his friends and family in fun costumes.

In honor of him, loved ones participating in the race wore custom shirts, while other rode a penny-farthing bike to represent how “fun” he was.

“This picture of him on a bike symbolizes, epitomizes how he found joy in everything he did,” said Lindsey Ebert, a former UWG cross-country athlete who supported her friends from the sidelines.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub1h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Heat conditions at AJC Peachtree Road Race increased to potentially dangerous
11m ago
Relief, joy and ice water at the finish line
15m ago
Romanchuk, Scaroni repeat as wheelchair winners at AJC Peachtree Road race
30m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures