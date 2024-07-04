Group honors friend who passed away by running the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Friends and family will be running The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for the first time since their friend Shawn Matthew’s passed away.
Matthews, a cross country athlete at the University of West Georgia, was known for running the race with his friends and family in fun costumes.
In honor of him, loved ones participating in the race wore custom shirts, while other rode a penny-farthing bike to represent how “fun” he was.
“This picture of him on a bike symbolizes, epitomizes how he found joy in everything he did,” said Lindsey Ebert, a former UWG cross-country athlete who supported her friends from the sidelines.
