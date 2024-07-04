Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
Daniel Romanchuk repeats as The AJC Peachtree Road race men’s wheelchair winner

44 minutes ago

Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race successfully defending his titles from 2023 after winning The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Thursday. The wheelchair division was the first race at the event Tuesday.

Watch as wheelchair races cross the finish line at the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Daniel Romachuck crosses the finish line to win the men’s wheelchair division of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Romanchuk, a course record holder, won the race for a record seventh straight time with a time of 19:37. He first participated in the race in 2017 after winning the Peachtree Junior in 2016.

“It’s just amazing to be here and to be among such amazing racers,” Romanchuk said after his win. “It doesn’t feel like it’s the fourth without being here (at the Peachtree Road Race).”

Romanchuk is gearing up for Olympic trials later this summer and ready to head to Paris. He is also getting married before heading to the Paralympic Games.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

