Daniel Romanchuk repeats as The AJC Peachtree Road race men’s wheelchair winner

Romanchuk, a course record holder, won the race for a record seventh straight time with a time of 19:37. He first participated in the race in 2017 after winning the Peachtree Junior in 2016.

“It’s just amazing to be here and to be among such amazing racers,” Romanchuk said after his win. “It doesn’t feel like it’s the fourth without being here (at the Peachtree Road Race).”

Romanchuk is gearing up for Olympic trials later this summer and ready to head to Paris. He is also getting married before heading to the Paralympic Games.