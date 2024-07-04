Couple enjoy the sounds and sights AJC Peachtree Road Race

They enjoyed being in the laid-back environment where they could really listen to the music or notice the new buildings that popped up over the past year.

They said the camaraderie was their favorite part of the race, stopping to chat with spectators along the way.

“In the back, you can enjoy the breeze, enjoy the music — that’s what I like,” Eric said.

“Take it all in, take your time and enjoy the sights,” Bridgette added.