Couple enjoy the sounds and sights AJC Peachtree Road Race

Eric and Bridgette Robinson were among the last runners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, but they preferred it that way, as they enjoyed the sights and sounds of the race.
Eric, 58, has volunteered and subsequently walked 33 Peachtree races now. Bridgette, 57, just walked or “lightly, lightly, lightly” jogged for her fourth.
Credit: Libby Hobbs
They enjoyed being in the laid-back environment where they could really listen to the music or notice the new buildings that popped up over the past year.
They said the camaraderie was their favorite part of the race, stopping to chat with spectators along the way.
“In the back, you can enjoy the breeze, enjoy the music — that’s what I like,” Eric said.
“Take it all in, take your time and enjoy the sights,” Bridgette added.
