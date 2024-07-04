Breaking: Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Couple enjoy the sounds and sights AJC Peachtree Road Race

By Libby Hobbs
20 minutes ago

Eric and Bridgette Robinson were among the last runners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, but they preferred it that way, as they enjoyed the sights and sounds of the race.

Eric, 58, has volunteered and subsequently walked 33 Peachtree races now. Bridgette, 57, just walked or “lightly, lightly, lightly” jogged for her fourth.

Eric and Bridgette Robinson take a picture at the 3 mile marker at the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The couple has been running the race for years.

Credit: Libby Hobbs

icon to expand image

Credit: Libby Hobbs

They enjoyed being in the laid-back environment where they could really listen to the music or notice the new buildings that popped up over the past year.

They said the camaraderie was their favorite part of the race, stopping to chat with spectators along the way.

“In the back, you can enjoy the breeze, enjoy the music — that’s what I like,” Eric said.

“Take it all in, take your time and enjoy the sights,” Bridgette added.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub2h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Running club members enjoy AJC Peachtree Road Race
23m ago
Runners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race
24m ago
99-year-old Betty Lindberg finishes AJC Peachtree Road Race
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin / ajc.com

AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker & Results
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday