AJC Peachtree Road Race reopens registration

For those of you who missed the March 31 deadline and feared you would be without a bib on July Fourth, it’s time to lace up your sneakers and start training again for the world’s largest 10K race.
Registration for the 53rd Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will reopen Friday, May 20, and remain open until June 4. Registration for the virtual race is also extended to June 4. Claim your place in the crowd here.
“We’ve been reminding runners, walkers and all Atlantans this year that the Peachtree is for everyone,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “This is us doubling down on that promise.”
The Track Club said it received numerous requests from people who either missed the March 31 deadline or who did not get a race bib in the lottery.
“What we learned is that thanks to COVID, people wait to make plans,” Kenah said. “We want to be able to accommodate those people and welcome them back to Peachtree so they can keep their Fourth of July tradition alive, or maybe experience this iconic event for the first time.”
In addition to reopening registration, the Track Club announced that anyone who registers during this extended period will have a spot in the race — no lottery this time.
Atlanta Track Club members will pay $42 to join the Independence Day tradition. Members will also receive:
- Entry into the post-race party at Park Tavern, with food and refreshments
- Complementary post-race beer from Monday Night Brewing (21 and older)
- Discounts on all other Track Club events through the end of the year
Nonmembers are also guaranteed a spot in the race, but their entry fee will depend on when they register:
- $50 through May 25
- $55 through May 30
- $60 through June 3
- $65 on June 4
For those wanting the lower fee and after-race perks, you can still join the Track Club before registering for the race.
About the Author