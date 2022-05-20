AJC Peachtree Road Race reopens registration

Registration for the 53rd Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will reopen Friday, May 20, and remain open until June 4. Registration for the virtual race is also extended to June 4. Claim your place in the crowd here.

“We’ve been reminding runners, walkers and all Atlantans this year that the Peachtree is for everyone,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “This is us doubling down on that promise.”