Tybee Island personnel and Chatham EMS respond to beach drowning

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
Tybee lifeguards rescued a drowning juvenile off the beach near 14th Street on Wednesday, according to a police report.

Emergency personnel, including police officers and Chatham Emergency Services, responded to the incident. According to the report, Tybee's lifeguards, also known as Ocean Rescue, located the individual and brought him to the beach at 2:01 p.m.

He was receiving CPR from lifeguards and firefighters when Chatham Emergency Services arrived on scene at approximately 2:09 p.m. The victim remains identified.

The individual was transported off the beach and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center by EMS.

The current status of the individual is unknown.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

