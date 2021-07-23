ajc logo
TripAdvisor says these 5 Savannah restaurants are among the 'Best of the Best'

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for some of the best places to eat in the U.S., look no further than Savannah.

TripAdvisor announced the winners for their annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best list and five savannah restaurants were ranked in four different categories as must-visit restaurants.

Fox & Fig Cafe was ranked as one of the best vegan spots in the U.S., while The Collins Quarter and B. Matthew's Eatery took the cake for some of the best places to enjoy brunch throughout the week. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge is highly recommended as an everyday dining option that won't break the bank, and The Olde Pink House is ranked as one of the best restaurants to enjoy fine dining when you're looking to treat yourself.

Winners are chosen just as the name suggests: the travelers’ choice. According to a press release by TripAdvisor, “The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on TripAdvisor collected from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021.”

TripAdvisor recognized that travel looked a little different last year, but this list was a tribute to the “places and moments” that left an impression on the explorers.

Next time you make a visit to any of these restaurants, remember that you’re enjoying the best of the best in the U.S. right in your city.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: TripAdvisor says these 5 Savannah restaurants are among the 'Best of the Best'

