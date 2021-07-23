Winners are chosen just as the name suggests: the travelers’ choice. According to a press release by TripAdvisor, “The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on TripAdvisor collected from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021.”

TripAdvisor recognized that travel looked a little different last year, but this list was a tribute to the “places and moments” that left an impression on the explorers.

Next time you make a visit to any of these restaurants, remember that you’re enjoying the best of the best in the U.S. right in your city.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: TripAdvisor says these 5 Savannah restaurants are among the 'Best of the Best'