The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards $10,000 to three historic Georgia sites

Credit: Valdosta Heritage Foundation Credit: Valdosta Heritage Foundation

Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House, Valdosta

The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House is Valdosta’s oldest home. Built in 1845, this house predates the incorporation of Valdosta in 1860 and was the home of not one, but two mayors of Valdosta: Jeremiah Wells and John Roberts. The house was donated to the Valdosta Heritage Foundation in 2000 and is currently finishing phase one of a five-phase rehabilitation. The Callahan Grant will fund the installation of a sprinkler system.

Credit: Lockerly Arboretum Foundation Credit: Lockerly Arboretum Foundation

Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum, Milledgeville

Built in 1852, Rose Hill is a Greek Revival-style historic home currently used by the Lockerly Arboretum Foundation, whose goal is to “inspire an understanding and appreciation of horticulture, nature, and heritage.” The Callahan Grant will help fund an upgraded and efficient HVAC system, highlighting the Trust’s emphasis on sustainable preservation.

Explore Call for grant applications for historic restoration

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.”

The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Jackson Progress-Argus. The Jackson Progress-Argus publishes weekly in print and online at jacksonprogress-argus.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Butts County.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.