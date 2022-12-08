BreakingNews
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
ajc logo
X

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards $10,000 to three historic Georgia sites

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Jackson Progress-Argus staff
44 minutes ago

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has named three recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia.

Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the grant totaling $10,000 was awarded to the Wells-Brown House in Stone Mountain, the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House in Valdosta, and Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville.

“The Georgia Trust is grateful to the Callahan family for its generous donation. We believe the grants contributed by them will help our recipients to accomplish their noteworthy preservation goals,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of The Georgia Trust. “The projects funded by this year’s grant will allow for the ongoing and future use of these historic sites.”

Wells-Brown House, Stone Mountain

The Wells-Brown House is the headquarters for the Stone Mountain Historical Society. In February of 2021, a 100-plus-year-old tree fell in the front yard and damaged the yard, fence and accessible walkway entrance to the house. The Callahan Grant will help make this walkway ADA compliant to allow the historical society to reopen its doors to the public.

Credit: Valdosta Heritage Foundation

Credit: Valdosta Heritage Foundation

Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House, Valdosta

The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House is Valdosta’s oldest home. Built in 1845, this house predates the incorporation of Valdosta in 1860 and was the home of not one, but two mayors of Valdosta: Jeremiah Wells and John Roberts. The house was donated to the Valdosta Heritage Foundation in 2000 and is currently finishing phase one of a five-phase rehabilitation. The Callahan Grant will fund the installation of a sprinkler system.

Credit: Lockerly Arboretum Foundation

Credit: Lockerly Arboretum Foundation

Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum, Milledgeville

Built in 1852, Rose Hill is a Greek Revival-style historic home currently used by the Lockerly Arboretum Foundation, whose goal is to “inspire an understanding and appreciation of horticulture, nature, and heritage.” The Callahan Grant will help fund an upgraded and efficient HVAC system, highlighting the Trust’s emphasis on sustainable preservation.

ExploreCall for grant applications for historic restoration

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.”

The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus

Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Jackson Progress-Argus. The Jackson Progress-Argus publishes weekly in print and online at jacksonprogress-argus.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Butts County.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Jackson Progress-Argus staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Quarterback Desmond Ridder set to start for the Falcons
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty, gets life in prison
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty, gets life in prison
2h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Wren’s Nest

Beloved West End storyteller, poet, puppeteer Akbar Imhotep has died at 71
Community funds new vehicle for Perry family as they welcome three adopted children
Award-winning youth mentorship program expands to Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
5h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top