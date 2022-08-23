Call for grant applications for historic restoration

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, based in Atlanta, is seeking applications for the 2022 Callahan Incentive Grant, with a submission deadline of Oct. 3.
Up to $10,000 is available to nonprofit or governmental organizations and may be granted to one or more projects, depending on the quality of the applicants in a given year, according to a statement by the Georgia Trust.
This grant is made possible by Les and Barbara Callahan, longtime supporters of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, to provide funding for historic preservation projects in Georgia.
Applicants must submit a completed application form and up to 15 photographs that adequately depict the project and its needs.
For more information, visit GeorgiaTrust.org/resources/grants-fellowships.
