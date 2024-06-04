Students design, build unique little libraries in Morgan County

“We really wanted to focus on how we could bring the importance of literacy to the forefront of our community,” Coleman said.

She described the project as “student-centered” with students being involved with every phase of the project.

Students with Elizabeth Strong’s honors geometry class designed the libraries and Brian Johnson’s engineering students constructed them.

Kristen Chandler’s art students painted them and Coach Bill Malone’s Outdoor Education class helped with installation.

Students also researched the best locations to place the libraries, and selected the books for them, Coleman said.

The four new libraries are located at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center at 434 S. Main St., the Morgan County African-American Museum at 156 Academy St., The Sinclair at 298 Hancock St. and former Morgan County Middle School also known as Georgia Military College Madison Campus at 928 Pearl St.

This project collaborated with other things the school has done to promote literacy in recent years, Coleman said.

“Since our love of literacy has grown over the past three years, we wanted to give that same level of excitement to our community,” Coleman said.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy, community and expanding book access around the world.

Other Little Book Libraries already in Madison include the Hillcrest Street Library at 1393 Hillcrest St., The Donna Martin Memorial Library at 520 Elm St., Ginny K’s Library at 354 Poplar St., Jennifer Palmer’s Library at 450 Pine St., the Brady Inn’s Little Library at 250 N. 2nd St. and at at the Seedhouse on 137 N. 1st St.

