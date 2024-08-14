Partner

Southern Living names 3 Georgia country stores in ‘most charming’ list

Sunrise Grocery in Blairsville, Georgia is one of Southern Living’s most charming country stores in the south. (Courtesy of Sunrise Grocery via Facebook)

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Sunrise Grocery in Blairsville, Georgia is one of Southern Living’s most charming country stores in the south. (Courtesy of Sunrise Grocery via Facebook)
Partner Badge Logo
By Chelsea Madden, The Telegraph
32 minutes ago

This story was originally published by The Telegraph.

Country stores are a staple of the South.

They are nostalgic, warm and have all the essentials: from your favorite soda to a gallon of milk or pet supplies. Some even have fresh baked goods, fruits or vegetables.

If you’re on the go and looking for a quick stop, these stores are the best way to do it. But where are the best ones located? Well, Southern Living wondered the same thing and asked their readers.

Country stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee were some of the ones named the best, but the Peach State was also a huge contender. In fact, Southern Living readers named three country stores in Georgia some of the most charming in the South. Here’s where they can be found.

Betty’s Country Store in Helen, Georgia is one of Southern Living’s most charming country stores in the south. (Courtesy of Betty’s Country Store via Facebook)

Credit: Facebook

icon to expand image

Credit: Facebook

Helen, Georgia - Betty’s Country Store

At Betty’s Country Store in Helen, Georgia, you’ll find what you need and then some. Betty’s has candy, fresh produce and meats, bakery items and a great selection of beer and wine. Southern Living readers also praised the store’s “Adirondack chairs and walk-up bar out front.”

Stripling’s General Store in Bogart and Cordele, Georgia is one of Southern Living’s most charming country stores in the south. (Courtesy of Stripling’s General Store via Facebook)

Credit: Facebook

icon to expand image

Credit: Facebook

Bogart and Cordele, Georgia - Stripling’s General Store

Stripling’s has your hot coffee, snacks, sausages, sauces and jerky. Heck, their motto is “You Never Sausage A Place,” and that certainly rings true because this country store has it all. Southern Living readers especially love Stripling’s butcher shop, gift sets and t-shirts.

ExploreGeorgia dock-and-dine spots

Blairsville, Georgia - Sunrise Grocery

As Southern Living says, this country store is “a sight for sore eyes—especially after a long day of hiking in the woods.” It’s located in the beautiful North Georgia mountains and has everything from homemade candles, soaps, local honey and apparel. You can even fill up your tank while you’re there.

ajc.com

Credit: The Telegraph

icon to expand image

Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Chelsea Madden, The Telegraph
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nick Graham/daytondailynews.com

OPINION: An Atlanta neighborhood becomes a food desert overnight
Placeholder Image

Georgia dock-and-dine spots
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

The ‘Marshside Mama,’ a coastal culinary fave, is back in the kitchen
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Hunt

Your midsummer Black culture guide to finding great drinks in ATL
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

‘Chase the dream’: U-pick flower farm blossoms into thriving business for Perry native51m ago
This athlete’s favorite part of the Olympics? Free health care
NFL’s Owen Pappoe reunites with surgeon at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory