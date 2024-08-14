Southern Living names 3 Georgia country stores in ‘most charming’ list

If you’re on the go and looking for a quick stop, these stores are the best way to do it. But where are the best ones located? Well, Southern Living wondered the same thing and asked their readers.

Country stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee were some of the ones named the best, but the Peach State was also a huge contender. In fact, Southern Living readers named three country stores in Georgia some of the most charming in the South. Here’s where they can be found.

Helen, Georgia - Betty’s Country Store

At Betty’s Country Store in Helen, Georgia, you’ll find what you need and then some. Betty’s has candy, fresh produce and meats, bakery items and a great selection of beer and wine. Southern Living readers also praised the store’s “Adirondack chairs and walk-up bar out front.”

Bogart and Cordele, Georgia - Stripling’s General Store

Stripling’s has your hot coffee, snacks, sausages, sauces and jerky. Heck, their motto is “You Never Sausage A Place,” and that certainly rings true because this country store has it all. Southern Living readers especially love Stripling’s butcher shop, gift sets and t-shirts.

Blairsville, Georgia - Sunrise Grocery

As Southern Living says, this country store is “a sight for sore eyes—especially after a long day of hiking in the woods.” It’s located in the beautiful North Georgia mountains and has everything from homemade candles, soaps, local honey and apparel. You can even fill up your tank while you’re there.

